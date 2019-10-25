Master's pick

Here's whay Manish says will ensure you shine bright this Diwali:

1. Evoke a sense of modern style:

Engaging pieces like flowy skirts paired with edgy crop tops or long tapered ones, evoke a sense of modern style. For formal evenings, beautiful embellished gowns give a more dramatic feel.

2. Look scintillating in a saree:

Exude nine yards of vintage charm by wearing a dazzling saree this season. Sarees are versatile and this traditional Indian garment is a mainstay for any and very occassion.

3. Romance beautiful minimalism: If wearing heavy outfits is not your style, tunics are also a great option. They can be worn either short or teamed up with comfortable palazzo pants. With subtle embroidery, they are a great option for a simple Diwali lunch. 4. Embrace clean lines: Keep the silhouettes simple and avoid wearing multiple layers to be comfortable for a long night of festive fun. Intricately crafted kalidars and shararas are good options of festive outfits. 5. Vibrant colour palette: Jewel tones and elegant shades like white, ivory, ochre, beige, salmon and gold exude a festive vibe. Pick the shade that best compliments your style and choice of garments. Outfits with sequin sheathing, ivory threadwork, floral motifs and sheer play are sure to be a hit this festive season. (Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)