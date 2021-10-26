Mata Kheer Bhawani temple gives inspiration to every Indian: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine in Kashmir gives inspiration to every Indian.

On the conclusion of his 4-day long visit to J&K, Shah tweeted on Monday in Kashmiri language using Devanagari script.

He said, "I had the opportunity to pay obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine which is an inspiration not only for the people of Kashmir, but the entire country.