Mathura police books three for online sale of 'Giriraj Shila'

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Mathura police on Tuesday registered First Information Report (FIR) against three persons including the Chief Executive Officer of an e-commerce company, in connection with the online sale of Giriraj Shila (sacred stone) on its website.



Speaking to ANI about the incident, Mathura Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, "A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Govardhan police station after the receipt of the information. The cyber cell has also been alerted regarding the online sale of such products and technical information is being gathered from the platform. There have been no arrests in the incident so far but appropriate action will be taken against the culprits soon."

There have been disputes over the online sale of Giriraj Shilas by the e-commerce website, after the release of a web series. (ANI)

