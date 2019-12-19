Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday said that presiding officers should use their powers so that public confidence in Parliament and assemblies increases and noted that it was a matter of concern when courts start commenting on Speaker's decision.

Birla referred to judicial interventions on the anti-defection law and asked why need arises for this."Why does the need arise of the judiciary intervention on the defection law? According to parliamentary rules and papers, the speaker should use their role and powers so that public confidence in Parliament and Assembly is strengthened," Birla said at the 79th conference of presiding officers in Dehradun.Stating that society looks up to the decisions taken by presiding officers, he said: "We have respect in public. In view of this, fair decisions should be made. When the court of justice starts commenting on the speakers' decision, it is a matter of concern."Birla's remarks came almost a month after the Supreme Court verdict over Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh's decision concerning rebel MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal-Secular. The court had upheld their disqualification but allowed them to re-contest the election.The leaders were disqualified by the Speaker, stating that they have "incurred disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and the disqualification would last till the end of the term of the Assembly May 23, 2023."The anti-defection law was discussed at the conference.The Speaker said that many issues were discussed in the conference."The enthusiasm with which the presiding members gave their opinion in the presiding conference is amazing. The temples of democracy will be strengthened in the coming days that will simultaneously enhance the public's confidence in the temple of democracy," he said.The two-day presiding officers' conference concluded on Thursday. (ANI)