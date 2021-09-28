'Matter of immense pride,' PM Modi on BJP's first RS seat from Puducherry

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): With BJP getting its first Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it was a matter of immense pride for every member of the party.



Modi also congratulated Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan for being elected to Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi tweeted: "It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got it's first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry's progress.

Selvaganapathy was on Monday elected unopposed to the lone seat in Rajya Sabha from Puducherry. The BJP is in power in alliance with the AINRC in the union territory.

The Prime Minister also tweeted "Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Ji and Shri L Murugan Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good," he tweeted.

On Monday, Sonowal and Murugan were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Newly-inducted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev was also elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. (ANI)