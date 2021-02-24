Matter of pride for India: President Kovind on Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

"It is a matter of pride for us that the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium has become the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators. The stadium is not only the largest in the world but also provides world-class facilities for various sporting activities," he said.The President also congratulated officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association, who were instrumental in giving the present shape to the new stadium."With a gold rating of green-building certification, this is also a good example of eco-friendly development. The stadium showcases the aspirations and capabilities of the New India that has made a strong mark on the world stage," he said.He further said that the dominance that India has achieved in cricket reinforces the belief the country has the potential to achieve a higher position in the world in several other fields as well."India is called the 'Power House of Cricket' or 'Hub of Cricket', so it is quite appropriate that the world's largest cricket stadium is also now in our country," he said.Highlighting that many young cricketers in India, coming from villages across the country are working hard and gradually emerging as significant sporting talents, he said: "Our youth have the capability to perform well in other sports on international levels. For this to materialise, we have to provide the world-class infrastructure the same way we have done for cricket. With this objective, it is significant that the Government of Gujarat has taken the initiative to build an international level sports enclave within the premises of the Narendra Modi Stadium."The sports enclave would work as a "multi-sports venue" and also provide facilities for hosting national and international events.He further praised the Prime Minister for encouraging sportspersons in Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister."A new culture of sports is being developed by the Central Government throughout the country. Campaigns like 'Khelo-India' and 'Fit-India' are creating a trend towards encouraging good health and sports among the people," he added.The newly-built Motera Stadium was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England. Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.On February 24, 2019, the then President of United States, Donald Trump had visited Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event, and exactly one year later, the newly-built stadium will now be hosting its first international cricket match.