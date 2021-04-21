Matua community, border area voters in Nadia dist to play key role in 6th phase of WB Assembly poll

By Joymala Bagchi

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI) Members of the Matua community and those who reside in Nadia district on the India-Bangladesh border would play a key role in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly poll on Thursday.



Karimpur, Thatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar Uttar, Nabadwip, and Krishnanagar Dakshin are the nine seats that will go to polls.

According to the 2011 census, West Bengal's Nadia district has a Muslim population of around 27 per cent.

2019 Lok Sabha election witnessed a major political shift with BJP establishing its footprints by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of the 42 constituencies. But in the 2016 assembly poll out of these nine seats majority was won by TMC.

Among the high profile candidates, veteran politician and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy is contesting against first-time contestant TMC's Koushani Mukherjee from Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat considered to fall in the Hindu belt.

Another crucial seat Tehatta being contested by Subodh Biswas (CPI-M), Tapas Kumar Saha (AITC), Ashutosh Paul (BJP). As per the 2012 census, Thatta has 12,770 voters with 14.86 per cent Hindu and 84.96 per cent Muslim population.

Nawadwip known for its religious significance and 98.97 Hindu population as per the 2011 census will be an important seat in this phase.

TMC's Pundarikakshya Saha won the seat by defeating Sumit Biswas from CPI-M.

This time Swarnendu Singha (CPI-M), Pundarikakshya Saha (Nanda) (AITC), Siddartha Naskar (BJP) are the key candidates contesting from here.

More than one crore voters will seal the fate of 306 candidates in this phase. (ANI)

