Maurya slams Congress over booklet on Savarkar, says insult to those who struggled for independence

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday slammed Congress over a booklet distributed at a camp of Congress Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh which claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.



He said it is an insult for the leaders who took part in the freedom struggle.

"The kind of language they have incorporated in the booklet is not appropriate. This is an insult to every leader who struggled for independence."

The booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence.

The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 of 'Freedom at Midnight', written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate. (ANI)

