Max hospital in Delhi withdraws 'no new patient admission' order after receiving oxygen supply

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi's Max hospital chain on Friday informed that it is suspending any new patient admissions in all the hospitals in Delhi-NCR till oxygen supplies get stabilize, but later withdrew the order after it received the oxygen supply.



An Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Hospital, Saket after the hospital sent an SOS to the Delhi government , says DCP South.

DCP also informed that another Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart Hospital.

On Friday morning, Healthcare provider Max Healthcare informed that it is suspending any new patient admissions in all the hospitals in Delhi-NCR till oxygen supplies get stabilize.

"We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize" the healthcare provider tweeted.

The tweet was however deleted afterwards.

Max health care has a network of 12 hospitals and five medical facilities in North and West India, offering services in over 30 medical disciplines.

The demand for medical oxygen has increased in Delhi amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The hospitals in the city have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought help from his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to facilitate the transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi following which Haryana allocated 140 Matric tonne (MT) oxygen allotted to the national capital.

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours yesterday. The city has 85,364 active cases. (ANI)

