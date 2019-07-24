Maximum mob lynching in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Reacting sharply to a letter written by 49 celebrities on the issue of mob lynching, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that maximum number of people are being lynched in West Bengal for 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Maximum mob lynching is happening in Bengal. Most people are being lynched for saying Jai Shri Ram. Four party workers of BJP were killed and whosever is saying Jai Shri Ram is being lynched by a mob."



Cornering intellectuals over the issue, Ghosh added, "Despite this, intellectuals from the state are making maximum noise. I ask these intellectuals to take a tour of the whole country and see the law and order situation and if after coming back they have any shame, they should protest against it."

As many as 49 celebrities from different fields including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam, among others, have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of lynching in the country.

In the letter dated July 23, the celebrities have said that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in such cases. (ANI)

