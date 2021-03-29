May colours of yoga, spirituality prevail: Ramdev celebrates Holi with flowers in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday celebrated the festival in Haridwar while throwing flower petals on those gathered at the Patanjali Yogpeeth.



Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "The festival of Holi has definitely faded due to COVID-19. In such a situation, it is important that we should take care of our health."

He said that Holi is not a festival of pollution but a festival of nature and thus advised people to follow the government's guidelines to combat the deadly virus.

"On the occasion of Holi, may the colours of Holi, yoga, and spirituality prevail in the country," he said.

The festival has special significance in the Hindu religion as it reaffirms the victory of good over evil through the story of Pralahad and Holika.

Public celebrations in most states across India have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

