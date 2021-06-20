May rising sun lead us to disease-free earth: Dharmendra Pradhan on summer solstice

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): On the occasion of summer solstice coinciding with International Day of Yoga, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he hopes the rising sun would lead to disease-free earth.



Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said that sun worship has been an intrinsic part of sacred traditions throughout history and many cultures across the world and the summer solstice is an auspicious time to revere the sun, align the body and mind with positive energy and embrace nature.

"Summer Solstice is an auspicious time to revere the Sun, align the body & mind with positive energy and embrace the nature. Sun worship has been an intrinsic part of sacred traditions throughout history and many cultures across the world," he tweeted.

The Minister also called for taking pride in the cross-cultural, universal and holistic appeal of Yoga and hoped that Yoga guides people to immunity and unity.

"Ever since PM Narendra Modi, in his maiden address at the UN General Assembly advocated the world to adopt the ancient Indian science of healthy living and commemorate June 21 as International Day Of Yoga, the world has embraced India's gift of--Yoga," he said in a tweet.

"As the world gears up to celebrate IYD 2021 tomorrow, let us take pride in the cross-cultural, universal and holistic appeal of Yoga. May the rising Sun lead us to a disease-free Earth. May Yoga guide us to immunity and unity," the Minister added.

The 7th International Day of Yoga comes up at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. In view of the restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme, scheduled to begin at 6.30 am which will include the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

International Day of Yoga over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity, but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories. (ANI)

