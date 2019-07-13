Mayawati attacks BJP governments on mob lynching

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching.

Taking to Twitter, she also praised the UP Law Commission's initiative on steps to check mob lynching.

"After the Supreme Court's directive, the Central Government should have by now made a strong national law against mob lynching. But same as Lokpal, the Centre seems disinterested and is proving to be a government with low will power. In such case the initiative of UP law commission is a welcome move", Mayawati wrote.



On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath suggesting ways to curb the incidents of mob lynching in the state and recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for the crime.

She further blamed 'BJP's policy and intent' for the rising cases of mob lynching in the country.

"The reason behind mob lynching emerging as a terrible disease in the country is the intention and policy of the BJP government to not to establish a rule of law. Because of this now not only Dalits, Tribals and religious minorities but also people of society and even police are becoming a victim of the same", Mayawati alleged.

The UP law commission has recommended that accused in mob lynching incidents be handed life imprisonment if the victimloses llife. (ANI)

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission had submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath suggesting ways to curb the incidents of mob lynching in the state and recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for the crime.She further blamed 'BJP's policy and intent' for the rising cases of mob lynching in the country."The reason behind mob lynching emerging as a terrible disease in the country is the intention and policy of the BJP government to not to establish a rule of law. Because of this now not only Dalits, Tribals and religious minorities but also people of society and even police are becoming a victim of the same", Mayawati alleged.The UP law commission has recommended that accused in mob lynching incidents be handed life imprisonment if the victimloses llife. (ANI)