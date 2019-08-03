Mayawati attacks Gujarat govt for distorting Dr Ambedkar's quote

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday attacked the Gujarat government for allegedly distorting Dr B R Ambedkar's quotes in the books used in the government schools in the state.

"Educate, Agitate, Unite, this is Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar's motivational quote which has given crores of Dalits and backward people the inspiration and strength to move ahead. But in the books of the Gujarat government, it is being taught wrongly. This reveals the anti-Ambedkar and anti-dalit mindset of the BJP similarly like that of the Congress," Mayawati's first tweet read.



Continuing her attack on the BJP government for its alleged distortion she said her party demands a complete removal of the aforementioned quotes from the books.

"Along with the atrocities and exploitation of dalits and the various crimes committed on them, the opposition to this conspiracy committed by the Gujarat BJP government is also natural. BSP protests against the distortion of the revered Dr Ambedkar's iconic quotes and demands the immediate removal of these," her second tweet read.

Reportedly, a group of Ambedkarites from Gujarat had submitted a letter of protest to the state Chief Minister's Office against "tweaking" of a slogan by Dr B R Ambedkar in a Class 5 Gujarati textbook prepared by the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks.

The slogan by Ambedkar, 'Educate, Agitate, Organise', had allegedly been changed to 'Educate, organize and self-reliance is the true assistance' in the book. (ANI)

