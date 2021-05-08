Mayawati attacks Kejriwal on migrants fleeing from Delhi

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that he is doing exactly the same drama that he did last year when he urged the migrants not to flee from Delhi.

Mayawati on Saturday tweeted, "Just by folding hands, the CM of Delhi is telling people not to go from Delhi, the same drama he did last year. This is also being seen in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. Now people are migrating from Ludhiana in Punjab, it is very sad."