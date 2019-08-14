Mayawati condemns demolition of Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple and termed it a result of the tie-up between the BJP-led Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

"BSP strongly protests the demolition of the Sant Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad area of Delhi, which was carried out by Centre and Delhi government. This act reveals the low and casteist mentality of the people in power towards our saints," Mayawati's Hindu tweet roughly translates to.



As per media reports, the said temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10.

Mayawati further demanded reconstruction of the temple jointly by both the governments using money from their own coffers.

"BSP demands that a middle way be sought out by both the governments and that they get the temple reconstructed using their money," her second tweet read.

Apart from Mayawati, Punjab unit Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had also protested the demolition of the structure. He had said that his party would help in every possible way to pursue the case for reallocation and reconstruction of the historic site.

