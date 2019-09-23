Mayawati dissolves BSP state executive unit in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday dissolved its Rajasthan working committee, days after all party MLAs from the state joined Congress.

"Based on the directions of BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati, the Executive body of the party in the Rajasthan state has been dissolved," an official release by the party read.



Two national leaders of the party have been bestowed with the responsibility to look after the affairs of the party in the state.

"BSP chief Mayawati has directed National Co-ordinator Ramji Gautam and former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali to oversee the proceedings in the state," the release added. (ANI)

