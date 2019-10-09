Mayawati pledges to fulfil Kanshi Ram's dreams

Mayawati wrote while paying homage to Kanshi Ram on Twitter, "BSP paid tributes on Wednesday to the founder of BAMCEF, DS4 and BSP movement, Sri Kanshi Ram Ji on his death anniversary through various functions in the state. He always fought for the neglected section."

"Floral tributes to the Bahujan hero, Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, at the Prerna Kendra located on the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi. The promise should be kept to fulfil his dream for the party.

"Dedicated to the movement of self-respect of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram Ji already knew that the casteist and narrow forces would continue to challenge the movement of Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed. It should be tackled with prudence and UP has always stood as the best example in this respect," she added.

Kanshi Ram gave the backwards, Dalits and tribals an important place in politics. He died on October 9, 2006 of a severe heart attack at the age of 72.