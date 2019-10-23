Mayawati questions law and order condition in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Citing National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government and tweeted, "After a long delay, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has issued statistics related to crime. The data is now in the public domain. The data clearly indicates that the state and central governments need to work with conviction to address the crime issues, especially regarding women's safety. The situation of Uttar Pradesh is the worst and this is at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power both in the state and at the centre".



The government on October 21 released the NCRB report on 2017 crime statistics which states that over 50 lakhs cognizable crimes were registered in the country that year.

In 2017, majority of the cases under crimes against women out of total IPC crimes against women were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (33.2%) followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (27.3%), 'Kidnapping & Abduction of Women' (21.0%) and 'Rape' (10.3%), the report claimed. (ANI)