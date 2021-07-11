Mayawati raises concern over rising prices of essential commodities

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday raised concerns over increasing prices of essential commodities and questioned that why the government is not taking serious note of the issue which are gravely affecting people.



"The way the prices of daily essential commodities like petrol, diesel, cooking gas and milk etc. are increasing continuously in the country, the inflation is touching skies and making people's lives sad and stricken. Still the governments are not serious and worried about it, why? This is very sad," she said in an official statement.

BSP supremo further emphasized that it is necessary for state and Central governments to devote full power and resources to effectively deal with poverty in the country.

"In order to effectively deal with the problem of poverty, unemployment and inflation etc. everywhere in the country, it is necessary for the Central and state governments to devote their full power and resources to its solution, so that the country can be taken out of the atmosphere of despair. development' can be brought on the right track," Mayawati said.

On Saturday, the fuel prices continued to soar across the country and touched a record high in the national capital with petrol retailing at Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.88 per litre respectively.

In Delhi, petrol got costlier by 35 paise while diesel rose by 26 paise. Other states have also seen an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

In Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, the petrol price is at Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel prices are at Rs 97.46 per litre.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy hiked the prices of milk in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre and prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021. (ANI)

