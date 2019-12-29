Mayawati says Congress should have done self-introspection on its foundation day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): On the foundation day of the Congress, BSP supremo Mayawati slammed the party and said that it would have been better if Congress had done self-introspection on the occasion instead of worrying about others.

"Today Congress is celebrating its foundation day as 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao'. It would have been better if the party had gone for self-introspection instead of worrying about others," Mayawati tweeted stating that Congress was doing "drama".



"Why did the Congress not remember 'Bharat Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao' when it was in power and was ignoring the public interest in which Dalits, backward and Muslims were not getting their constitutional rights due to which BJP remains in power today. Only then the need was felt to form the BSP," she added. (ANI)