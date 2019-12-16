Mayawati says Violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Monday urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

Mayawati termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act demanded action against the culprits."The protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act at AMU and JMI, where several innocent students and citizens, is very unfortunate, and the party expresses solidarity with the affected people," tweeted Mayawati.She further stated that the Central and state government should conduct a high-level judicial inquiry in the incidents and action against the culprits of these acts should be taken at any cost."Otherwise, this fire will spread throughout the country, especially in educational institutions. I also appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order in the areas," she tweeted.Earlier today, the Delhi police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said, "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest.The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas.Police also detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one.Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells. (ANI)