Mayawati seeks free Covid vaccine for the poor

The BSP president said in a tweet that if the Corona virus vaccination is expedited by the central and state governments as a national policy, it would be better.

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has called for making the Coronavirus vaccine free for the poor.

"The BSP, once again, appeals to the centre and state governments to make the vaccine free for families of the poor," she stated.

Mayawati's tweet came on a day when Prime minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that quick and decisive steps were needed to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Covid-19.

In a meeting with chief ministers via video-conference, the Prime Minister said 70 districts of the country reported 150 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks.

He asked the states to ramp up the vaccination drive amid a rise in infection in some states.

