Mayawati to kickstart campaign for UP Assembly elections on September 7

The BSP had started the Prabuddha Sammelan from Ayodhya on July 23 this year. Under the leadership of BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, the party is organizing Prabuddha Sammelan to unite Brahmins across the state.Mishra has so far organized this program in 62 districts. A total of 74 districts will be covered by September 4. BSP chief Mayawati will attend the final Sammelan in Lucknow to unite Brahmins across the state, which will be the 75th district of the congregation programme.It is being widely speculated that Mayawati will launch the campaign for the assembly elections on September 7 in Lucknow during the concluding of the Prabuddha Sammelan.Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said the Brahmin community has been harassed and are the most oppressed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.Mishra said, "If any section has been harassed the most in the present Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, then it is the people of Brahmin society."He further alleged that the treatment meted out to Brahmins during the BJP's rule is is not much different from the Samajwadi Party's (SP) regime led by Akhilesh Yadav."During the SP regime, Brahmins were persecuted. Brahmins constitute 13 per cent of the population in the state. There are more than 3 crore Brahmins. The time has come for Brahmins to unite. If the votes of other communities get combined with that of Brahmins and Dalits, then the voter percentage will reach to 45 to 50 per cent. In such a scenario, the Brahmin community can repeat the situation of 2007 and no one will be able to stop Mayawati ji from forming the government," he explained.He said Brahmins will get full respect if the BSP government is formed."In 2007, 15 MLCs were Brahmins in the BSP government, the Legislative Council president was also from the same community. 35 others had the status of Ministers of State. 5,000 public prosecutors were from this community,"Mishra added.Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, the BSP leader said, "According to the National Crime Records Bureau, a woman is assaulted every two hours in the state."With the aim to unite Brahmins, Mayawati is once again trying to boost the prospects of the BSP for the upcoming state assembly polls due early next year. (ANI)