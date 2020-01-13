Mayawati urges UP govt to pay attention to improving UP's law and order, rise above politics

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh should pay attention to improving law and order in the state and rise above party politics by taking stern action against criminals.



"Not only by changing the police system in some places in Uttar Pradesh, but taking strict legal action against criminal elements can bring about the right improvement in the state's deplorable law and order, which the government must pay attention to by rising above party politics," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Her statement came hours after Adityanath announced that the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in the cities of Lucknow and Noida.

"The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida," the Chief Minister told reporters at a press conference here.

He also said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates. (ANI)