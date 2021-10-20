'Mayor Anusuiya Kitchen' launched in Lucknow for poor

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) To mark her 74th birthday, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia launched 'Mayor Anusuiya Kitchen' which will provide food to the poor, labourers and attendants of patients in hospitals at Rs 10 per plate.

Stalls will be set up near hospitals from where the food distribution will be done. The food will also be distributed in slum areas, she said.