MBBS student charred to death in hostel fire

Bareilly, Jan 24 (IANS) An MBBS girl student at the Sri Ram Murti Smarak Institute (SRMS) here was burnt alive after a fire broke out in her hostel room while she was asleep late on Thursday night.

The incident took place in Bhojipura area in Bareilly.

According to superintendent of police (Rural) Sansar Singh, room number 320 of the hostel was occupied by Sukriti Sharma, 21. She was undergoing internship after completing her MBBS, said the police.

"Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused due to a room heater which was placed close to the bed on which the girl was sleeping," he said.

People saw smoke emanating from the room at around 3 a.m. "The girl's body and the room had been badly burnt," said the police chief adding that the chief fire officer was investigating the cause of the fire. The girl was a resident of Patna in Bihar and her family has been informed. The body has been sent for post mortem and investigations are underway. The SRMS management refused to comment on the accident. amita/kr