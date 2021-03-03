MCD bypoll results: AAP wins 4 wards, BJP nil (Ld)

The AAP secured two seats in East Delhi (Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri municipal wards) and two in North Delhi (Rohini and Shalimar Bagh).

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won four out of five seats in the municipal bypolls in Delhi. The Congress managed to win one seat, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to get any.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national president Avirnd Kejriwal congratulated the party workers for the win. He tweeted, "People in Delhi have once again voted for work. Congratulations to all. People were fed up with 15 years' rampant corruption of BJP in MCD. Now people want to hand over MCD to AAP."

AAP's national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted, "AAP wins semi final decisively, with roughly one year to go for MCD finals in 2022. It is time for Delhiites to put an end to the 15 year corruption plagued rule of BJP in MCD. Rajya Sarkar mein bhi Kejriwal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal, Phir chalegi double engine ki Kejriwal sarkar".

Polling was conducted on February 28 at 327 polling stations and 26 candidates were in the fray.

Voting for the five municipal wards was recorded 50.86 per cent. Out of total 2,42,414 eligible voters, 1,23,299 people had casted their votes on Sunday.

Kalyanpuri, one of the three municipal wards under the east civic body recorded the highest vote turnout with 59 per cent followed by Trilokpuri with 55.95 per cent and Chauhan Banger ward with 55.60 per cent.

Two other municipal wards under North civic body -- Rohini C recorded 44.58 per cent and Shalimar Bagh saw the lowest share of votes

The five wards where bypolls were conducted included Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh under North civic body, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger under East Delhi Corporation.

Shalimar Bagh ward is reserved for women; Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for SC category.

--IANS

pd/dpb