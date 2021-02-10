McDonald's unveils its biz strategy for 2021

The company has completed 25 years of its operation in the country. It opened its first restaurant in Basant Lok, New Delhi in 1996.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) As a part of its business strategy, fast food company Mc Donalds India -- North and East is looking at technology, restaurant reimaging and menu innovation to drive better customer experience and engagement in 2021 and beyond.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman and Developmental Licensee, Connaught Plaza Restaurants that owns Mc Donald's India -- North and East, said: "The Indian QSR segment is a very exciting and dynamic space offering huge opportunities for growth. We are very optimistic about 2021, and have aggressive investment plans with exciting projects in the pipeline in the North and East region this year."

"Digital technology was already transforming the industry before Covid-19, and now it has turbo-charged the penetration of technology. At a time when customers are cautious about their safety, our focus on providing convenience with technology, best in class safety measures and value-for-money proposition offers an optimistic growth trajectory for the brand in the region," he added.

India's QSR segment accounts for nearly 5 per cent of the overall Rs 4.23 lakh crore food services business, according to NRAI India Food Services Report 2019.

With plans to accelerate its transformation journey, the brand will continue to infuse more tech-based innovations and its globally successful digital assets in 2021 along with reimaging plans for restaurants to drive growth and deeper customer engagement. Additionally, the company will enhance its menu with new menu items as per the Indian taste palate, as it has been doing with some of its recent launches such as Double Patty Burgers, Dosa Masala Burger, Chicken McGrill, Piri-Piri Fries among others.

McDonald's India -- North and East has introduced the Global 'Safety+' programme that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices.

--IANS

pg