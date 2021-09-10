MCG employees' strike postponed till September 15

On Friday, there were three rounds of talks between Ahuja and the representatives of the employees unions and after the assurance of commissioner, the employees decided to postpone the protest.

Gurugram, Sep 10 (IANS) After an assurance by Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja that their demands will be addressed by Wednesday evening, the MCG employees have postponed their strike till September 15.

Earlier in the three rounds of talks, Ahuja said that the responsibility of the civic body is to provide facilities to the people and it should be our endeavour that the citizens should not face any kind of inconvenience.

The commissioner said that he had issued orders on Thursday itself that following the provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, members should participate in the meetings of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Along with this, the officers and employees have also been asked to maintain decorum in the offices and show full respect to the public representatives.

"The representatives of the unions would give their side in writing. Along with this, the councillors present in the meeting were also requested to give it in writing. The same will be forwarded to the government," Ahuja said.

