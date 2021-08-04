MCG land freed from clutches of private developer

Gurugram, Aug 4 (IANS) Following directions from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) against illegal constructions and encroachments, a team of Assistant Engineer (Enforcement), Naeem Hussain, of Zone-4 has freed 1,500 square yards of valuable land of the MCG from the possession of a private developer on Sohna Road.

On Wednesday, the MCG team reached Sector-48 on Sohna Road along with the police where a sewerage treatment plant was illegally built by Vipul Developers on about 200 square yards of land, while 1,300 square yards of land was being used for parking of vehicles.

"Following a measurement of the land, the enforcement team with the help of JCB demolished the sewerage treatment plant and freed the land which was being used for parking, thus freeing the land from illegal occupation," a spokesperson of the MCG said.

He said the MCG Commissioner has given clear instructions to all the Joint Commissioners and in-charges of the enforcement team to get the municipal lands free from illegal encroachments in their respective zones. Enforcement teams of all the four zones are taking action in compliance with the instructions of the Commissioner.

