MCG removes encroachments from Gurugram-Faridabad road

In charge of the MCG enforcement team of Zone-3 area, Assistant Engineer Sanjog Sharma, Junior Engineer Hariom with a police force reached the Gurugram-Faridabad road with earth movers to remove encroachments.

Gurugram, Sep 24 (IANS) An enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) took action against encroachments and illegal occupation of government land on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday.

The team removed encroachments from Ghata Basti to Baliyawas village. However, due to rain, the drive was hampered.

During the drive, about 50 slums, 16 shops including junkyards, car painting, car washing station etc. were removed. The team also took action to remove cafes and dhabas etc. which were spread on about one and a half acres of panchayat land. A police force of 150 personnel was present on the spot to deal with any kind of protest.

MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has formed enforcement wings under the supervision of assistant engineers in all four zones to take action against encroachments on municipal land and unauthorized constructions.

"These teams are taking action in their respective areas. Clear instructions have been given to the teams to take continuous action against encroachments, unauthorized construction in their respective areas and keep a constant vigil in the area," Assistant Engineer Sanjog Sharma said.

