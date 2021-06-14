MCG to crack whip on property tax defaulters

On Monday, MCG Commissioners Mukesh Kumar Ahuja directed the officials of the taxation wing to expedite the recovery of property tax from such property owners.

Gurugram, June 14 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will conduct a special drive against the property tax defaulters in August.

The Commissioner has instructed the Zonal Taxation Officers to issue notices against such property owners whose outstanding property tax amount of Rs 5 lakh or above and seal their properties by running a special drive in August in case of non-payment of property tax.

The officials said that for the recovery of property tax, the cooperation of the Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) will also be taken.

Three citizen facilitation centres have been set up by the MCG for the payment of property tax, in which the amount up to Rs 5,000 in the form of cash and above the amount through demand draft, credit card and debit card can be paid from, MCG officials said.

Apart from this, there is a provision to pay property tax through online mode via MCG's website.

"It is mandatory to submit property tax for all types of buildings and vacant plots located in the limits of the MCG under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act-1994. In the event of non-payment of property tax, the property will be sealed," MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, said.

"Those paying property tax on time are getting the benefit of interest waiver and exemption given by the government. This golden opportunity has been given by the government, so pay the property tax on time and take advantage of this scheme and avoid other penal provisions," he added.

