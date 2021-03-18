MCG to start campaign against unlicensed ATM kiosks

As per the provisions of Haryana Municipal Corporation (Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure) Bye-laws, 2013, the bankers/dish antenna installers are required to obtain a license from the MCG for erecting dish antenna on the ATMs or at any other place installed within the limits of the corporation.

Gurugram, March 18 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon begin a sealing drive against ATM booths of the concerned bankers/Dish Antenna installers which are running without a license from the MCG, the officials said on Thursday.

As per the Bye-laws, 2013, the applicant is required to pay a processing fee of Rs 10,000/-per antenna, license fee of Rs 5,000/-per antenna per annum and compounding fee of Rs 2,500/-per antenna, per annum, if erected without obtaining prior permission.

The official record of Planning Branch MCG, reveals that the bankers/dish antenna installers have installed many ATMs within the limits of the MCG, but no prior permission has been taken from the competent authority for installing dish antenna on them.

"The bankers/dish antennas installers were constantly directed (from October 2020) to submit applications for regularization of illegal dish antenna installed on the ATMs after paying requisite fee & charges, but none of them have submitted any application for registration," said a senior MCG official.

