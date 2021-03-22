MCG's second 'Bartan Bank' in Gurugram to check plastic use

The bank was launched by MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, BJP District President Gargi Kakkar and MCG Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dheeraj Kumar. Earlier, the MCG's first 'Bartan Bank' was started in ward-13.

Gurugram, March 22 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has gone one step further in the fight against single-use plastic and polythene. Under this initiative, the MCG opened its second 'Bartan Bank' in ward-29 on Monday.

"We want the public to adopt the habit of using steel utensils which cause no harm to the environment," Singh said during the event.

"We are unknowingly polluting the environment which is a matter of concern. Therefore, it becomes a moral responsibility of all of us to stop using single-use plastic and polythene. 'Bartan Bank' is a very important step in this fight against single-use plastic and polythene. All residential societies should make such arrangements with themselves so that they can be used instead of plastic utensils at events," Singh added.

BJP District President Gargi Kakkar said we have to build a clean and healthy society. For this everyone needs to take care of the cleanliness of their house as well as the surrounding area.

Joint Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said the next phase of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is to save mankind. This is the truth which is related to the health of our children.

"We should not take lightly the matter of segregation of garbage as it is a serious matter," Kumar added.

