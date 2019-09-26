MDMK chief lashes out at BJP for introducing Bhagavad Gita in syllabus

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): After Bhagavad Gita was introduced in the syllabus for engineering students here in Anna University, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Thursday said this was nothing but "a planned way for the Central government to impose Hindutva".

Speaking to the press, Vaiko said: "What is the need to learn Bhagavad Gita in engineering college? It is a planned way to impose Hindutva."Slamming the BJP-led Central government, he further said: "Since long the Central government is trying to impose Sanskrit, Hindi and Hindutva ideology in every department and mainly in the education system. In Anna University Bhagavad Gita has been inserted as a part of the syllabus for engineering students and they are saying it is not compulsory. This is a tactical way to escape."The MDMK leader also said that "the Central government is trying to privatise public sectors like railways because of which ticket fares will rise". "Price of commodities will also soar. Our economy has declined drastically. We are facing an economic depression," he said."Imposition of Hindi, Sanskrit and Hindutva ideology will be naturally opposed everywhere. I ask the Central government to drop such kind of things," he said.As per the Anna University course, students have been suggested to study the Upanishads, Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, Plato and Francis Bacon, 'to create a new understanding by teaching philosophy through a comparison of Indian and Western traditions'. (ANI)