MDMK founder Vaiko condemns arrest of two journos for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Wednesday condemned the arrest of two journalists for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



While addressing the media on Wednesday in Chennai, Vaiko said, "This shows how All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government has become fascist. It is not fair to arrest people who are protesting against the CAA. Why has the CAA been brought about like a surgical strike? They want India to be a Hindu nation."

According to a report, two journalists - Sindhu and Ramkumar from Tamil Nadu, who had gone to seek the views of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees on CAA - were booked by the Kanyakumari district police under non-bailable sections.

CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

