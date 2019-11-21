MDMK gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'flight announcements in regional language'

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Upper House over "in-flight announcements at airports be made in regional language".

According to several reports, the Central government had last year directed airports across the country to make public announcements in the local language first, followed by Hindi and English.



The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament.

During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and it will continue till December 13. It marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

