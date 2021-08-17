MDNIY has potential to become world-class institution: Minister

He was addressing the students and the faculties of MDNIY during his first visit to the institute.

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Ayush Minister Sarbabanda Sonowal said on Monday that the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) has the potential to become the world's best educational institution in the field of yoga.

"MDNIY can become the number one institute for students all over the world. We need to make global efforts for this. If the US can set up an institute like Harvard, why can't we," Sonowal asked, adding that it could open avenues for thousands of students worldwide to visit India for education and research in yoga.

The minister also emphasised the need for a global approach to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At present, MDNIY has all the facilities -- yoga education, training, medicine and research. There should be hostel arrangements for students coming from different parts of the country. Excellent hostel facilities at MDNIY will add value to the institution," the minister said.

Talking to the students, Sonowal underlined his own daily yoga schedule of about 30 minutes in the morning.

MDNIY has given yoga training to around 18,000 paramilitary personnel in the last few years, said the institute's director, Ishwar V. Basavaradi.

He added that an attempt has also been made to introduce yoga to the inmates of Tihar Jail.

--IANS

avr/arm