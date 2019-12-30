Me and my family are always with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday refuted that he or anyone from his family was unhappy with the Shiv Sena after his brother Sunil Raut did not get a ministerial berth in the expansion of Maharashtra Cabinet.

When asked about his brother Sunil Raut not getting any ministerial berth, Sanjay told ANI: "I and my family are always with the Shiv Sena. We are loyal to the Thackeray family. Our family has contributed to the government's formation in the state."



"It is a government of three parties where able people are in every party. So whatever is given in quota has to be accepted. I am happy that Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the state," added Raut.

"We have never asked for anything. Instead, we believe in giving to the party. My brother Sunil never demanded a ministerial berth. Some people are only spreading rumours," he said.

A total of 36 ministers were inducted in the government on Monday as a part of the much-delayed expansion, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)