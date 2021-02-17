MEA has become Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said in a tweet, "Does the Modi government still believe that the Farm Laws are popular and only a small "section" of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them?"

New Feb 17 (IANS) After the Punjab urban body results in which the BJP was decimated ,the Congress has attacked the Union government for wrong policies.

" MEA is fast losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists for the government's wrong domestic policies" he added

Chidambaram said the farmers are voters. So are migrant workers, MSMEs, the unemployed and the very poor families. "When it is their turn, they will vote against the BJP like the Punjab voters," he said

In the final count, the Congress won 1,199 of the 1,815 wards in municipal councils and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats, with Shiromani Akali Dal trailing at 289 and 33, the Bharatiya Janata Party at 38 and 20, and the Aam Aadmi Party at 57 and nine, respectively, while the remaining went largely to independents and the BSP (K) and the CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards, respectively.

The swing in favour of the Congress in comparison with the 2015 municipal corporation elections in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Pathankot districts is manifest in the fact that from 11 seats back then, the party's tally has improved to a whopping 149 now.

Similarly, in the wards, from 356 in 2015, the Congress score now has gone up to 1,480.

Amarinder Singh had thanked and congratulated the people for defeating the "negative and vicious forces that are out to ruin Punjab and its future".

