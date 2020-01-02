MEA says Centre has put 'all resources on ground' to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian government has put all "resources on the ground to ensure early extradition" of fugitive economic offenders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

"The case of Nirav Modi is under litigation that is being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. We are putting all resources on the ground to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi to India," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.Nirav Modi, who is facing extradition to India in the Rs 13,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear at a UK court via the video link today.He was declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act on December 5, 2019. The order on the confiscation of his properties is yet to be issued."We'll have to see what happens in the video link hearing," Kumar told the reporters."We have also requested the Antigua and Barbuda government that if they can expedite the legal proceedings so that the process of extradition of Mehul Choksi to India can start," the spokesperson added.Modi is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is wanted for his alleged role in the Rs 13,570 crore loss caused to the bank along with his uncle, Mehul Choksi.Modi, 48, was arrested in March this year by the Scotland Yard in connection with the case.He did not return to India despite repeated summons from Indian probe agencies and courts. India is seeking his extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences. (ANI)