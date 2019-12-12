MEA says lotus printed on passports part of security feature

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the issue of lotus being printed on passports was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well in rotation.

"This symbol is our national flower and is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports. Apart from lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Symbols are connected with India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly briefing.



These security features have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, he said.

On Wednesday, Opposition members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports brought for distribution in Kerala. A Congress MP, during the Zero Hour, had alleged that the move was further saffronisation of the ruling government with the lotus being the election symbol of the BJP. (ANI)

