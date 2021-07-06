MEA says Stan Swamy's bail pleas were rejected due to nature of charges against him

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that activist Stan Swamy's bail pleas were rejected due to the nature of the charges against him.



In response to media queries on the demise of the Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen reports on the demise of Fr Stan Swamy. He was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following due process under the law. Because of the specific nature of charges against him, his bail applications were rejected by the courts. Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law".

Regarding the ailing health of Stan Swamy, Bagchi said, "Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he was receiving all possible medical attention since May 28. His health and medical treatment were being closely monitored by the courts. He passed away on July 5 following medical complications."

Further, he stated, "India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state-level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society and it remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens."

Accused in the January 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, Stan Swamy on Monday passed away in Mumbai's Bandra Hospital, where he had been on a ventilator since Sunday, his lawyers said. He was 84.

He was being treated at the private Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai following an order by the Bombay High Court on May 28. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30.

Stan Swamy, an accused in the January 2018 Bhima -Koregaon case was arrested from Ranchi on October 9, 2020. The High court was scheduled to hear his bail plea on Tuesday.

Violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)