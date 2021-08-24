MEA Secy East Riva Ganguly Das attends India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Ministry of External Affair's Secretary East Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday attended the India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit, organised by Engineering Exports Promotion Council of India (EEPC).



The summit was held virtually while Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel inaugurated the event, Ministry of External Affair spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

"India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit was organised today virtually by EEPC. Secy East, Riva Ganguly Das spoke at the event which was inaugurated by Anupriya Patel," the tweet read.

MEA also informed that an E-book on 'India-ASEAN Engineering Trade: An Assessment' was also released during the event. (ANI)

