MEA Secy Riva Das highlights potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation at Business summit

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Thursday participated in India ASEAN Business Summit and highlighted the potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.



"The potential of ASEAN-India Cooperation in post-pandemic recovery highlighted by Secy East @rivagdas while addressing the session of ASEAN HoMs," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

"Taking forward ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership! India ASEAN Business Summit organized today by CII @FollowCII and #MEA," added Bagchi.

Earlier, speaking at the INDO-ASEAN business summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that India's ties with the ASEAN are rooted in history, geography and culture.

"What has energised them in recent years is a growing awareness of the potential they hold for our mutual interests and development. As our cooperation grew in the course of the last 25 years, new facets and domains emerged for collaboration."

The minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the backdrop for how most countries approach both their economic policies and have even shaped our way of life.

"From the prolonged crisis of the last two years, four areas have come into sharp focus for international business cooperation: resilient and reliable supply chains, health security, digital for development and green and sustainable recovery."

Summing up his speech, the minister said India's economic recovery is impelled by reform in various areas including manufacturing, labour, agriculture, education, skills and of course, improving the ease of doing business. (ANI)

