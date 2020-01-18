Mech Kachari community of Nagaland celebrates post-harvest festival

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Mech Kachari community of Nagaland is all up in the state of much fanfare and merry as the community is soaked in the celebration of the post-harvest festival.

The festival which is also known as 'Aai Sagi' was recently organised by the Mech kachari public organisation in Nagaland's capital city of Dimapur.

The community celebrated the Aai Sagi with much gaiety at Kushiabill-Darogajan village ground in Nagaland.Mech tribe, which is one of the scheduled tribes of India, belongs to Kachari group of tribes.Aai Sagi that is celebrated with much happiness, is a mark to showcase gratitude to almighty for a bountiful harvest.President of Western Sumi Hoho, Dr. Kakheto Zhimomi, graced the celebration that was organized by Mech Kachari Public Organization (MKPO).Kachari Tribal Council Nagaland (KTCN), Ramesh Hasnu was also present in the celebration.Addressing the festival, Zhimomi gave a strong emphasis on the need for preserving, promoting and sustaining the rich traditions and cultures of the Naga community.Kachari dances and songs by cultural troupes are some of the main highlights of the celebration.Donned in the traditional attire, women present and perform Mech Kachari cultural dance.The community holds a strong belief that such festivals will help to maintain the culture, and makes the brotherhood of the region stronger. (ANI)