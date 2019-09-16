Media monitoring committee formed to examine paid-news ahead of Haryana polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, a state-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been formed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the office of Chief Electoral Officer said, "The chairman of this committee will be the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana, Anurag Aggarwal".



While the Director (M&C), Chandigarh, PIB, Pavitra Singh, Senior Technical Director, NIC, (Scientist F), Ganesh Dutt and Deputy Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Anita Dutta would be the members. Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet (Media Incharge) has been appointed as Member Secretary in this committee, a press release reads.

The spokesperson further said, "This committee will decide on the appeal made for certification of the advertisements of committees constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Electoral Officer at the district level as per the guidelines of Election Commission".

Apart from this, the district level MCMC will examine all appeals for paid-news against the decision of the committee or would investigate cases taken on its own, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

