Media must show restraint while reporting on new Covid strains: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked the media to be more cautious when it comes to reporting news reports on new strains of Covid.

Of late there have been media reports that one of the new strains has been identified in Kerala.

"What we are doing now is we are collecting samples from all our districts ( 14) and studies are going on in it. The media should ensure that their reports on new strains should be scientifically strong and one that can be understood by those who read it and hence the media should show restraint in preparing reports on these new strains," said Vijayan.