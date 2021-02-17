Media must show restraint while reporting on new Covid strains: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked the media to be more cautious when it comes to reporting news reports on new strains of Covid.
Of late there have been media reports that one of the new strains has been identified in Kerala.
"What we are doing now is we are collecting samples from all our districts ( 14) and studies are going on in it. The media should ensure that their reports on new strains should be scientifically strong and one that can be understood by those who read it and hence the media should show restraint in preparing reports on these new strains," said Vijayan.
He also told the media that on Wednesday 4,832 Covid cases were reported after 69,953 samples were tested over the previous 24 hours.
"Of late, there has been a downward trend in the number of positive cases. One way through which we can bring down the spread is by vaccination. There need be no concern about its efficacy as it has been scientifically proved and vaccination can be taken," added Vijayan.
He also pointed out that on Wednesday, 4,832 people turned negative taking the total number of people who are cured to 9,51,742.
The day also saw 16 Covid deaths taking the total toll to 4,032 in Kerala
Across the state there were 2,57,415 people under observation of which 9,431 were in hospitals.
There were 432 hot spots in the state.
--IANS
sg/ash