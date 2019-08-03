Mediation attempts were made before Mahabharat too: Yogi on Ayodhya case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said he was sure of the fact that the mediation panel, which was constituted to resolve the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, would fail to arrive on a conclusion.

However, the chief minister praised the attempts made by a three-member mediation panel to resolve the matter.

Referring to an example from Hindu mythology Mahabharata, Adityanath said, "The Supreme Court had constituted a three-member team for mediation. It was unsuccessful. We knew already mediation would lead to nothing but attempts for mediation are good. The mediation attempts were made before Mahabharat too, but their result was unfruitful."

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the mediation panel on Ayodhya matter has failed to achieve any final settlement in the matter and decided to hold day-to-day hearing in the case from August 6. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was heading a Constitution bench, said, "We have received the mediation report. The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement. The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, hearing begin from August 6." Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was heading a Constitution bench, said, "We have received the mediation report. The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement. The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, hearing begin from August 6."